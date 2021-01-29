Health Ho Chi Minh City: Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again An eight-year-old girl in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city has tested positive again for the coronavirus after completing her quarantine and being given the all-clear.

Society Quang Ninh considers placing town in lockdown as new COVID-19 cases found The northern province of Quang Ninh is considering placing Dong Trieu town, where a large number of residents had close contact with new COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Hai Duong province, under lockdown, an online meeting on the evening of January 28 heard.

Health COVID-19: Localities receive training in use of entry management software The Ministry of Health on January 28 provided training to the 63 provincial-level localities nationwide on the application of a software managing people entering Vietnam.

Health Delegates, reporters, staff at National Party Congress tested for COVID-19 COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi have been raised to the highest level after clusters of community coronavirus cases were detected in northern provinces after nearly two months in which the country did not record local infections.