Vietnam reports 54 more COVID-19 infections, including one imported case
Vietnam reported 54 new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on January 29, including one imported case quarantined upon arrival, announced the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Taking samples for COVID-19 tests in Chi Linh city (Photo: VNA)
The imported case is a 31-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Japan on January 27 through Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport and is being quarantined in southern Dong Nai province.
Among the community transmitted infections, the northern province of Hai Duong recorded 48 cases, while one was detected in northern Bac Ninh province, one in Hanoi, and three in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
All the patients are epidemiologically related to the Chi Linh outbreak in Hai Duong.
According to the committee’s Treatment Sub-committee, additional 18 patients were given the all-clear on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,448.
Among those still under treatment, five have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and eight others thrice.
To date, Vietnam has reported 1,705 infections, including 839 locally-transmitted cases.
The Health Ministry asked people working in POYUN Company in Chi Linh city in January, and those on board flights from/to Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh from January 15 to go to their nearest medical clinic or call the health ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 as well as local health departments’ hotlines for support and consultancy./.