Hanoi (VNA) - Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho and his entourage left Hanoi on March 26, concluding their three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



This is the first official visit of the Speaker outside Europe since he took office, demonstrating Vietnam's special position in Finland's foreign policy and the excellent friendly relations between the two legislatures. It was also a high-level exchange activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Finland diplomatic ties (1973-2023).



During his stay, Halla-aho held talks with NA Chairman Hue and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.



The two sides concurred on the need to explore new directions, approaches and impetus to further deepen bilateral relationship. They agreed to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels and across the Party, State and NA channels to enhance political trust while strengthening collaboration at multilateral forums in pursuit of stability, peace and sustainable development.



Within the framework of multilateral cooperation, they agreed to maintain contact, coordination and mutual support at global and regional parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP).



They vowed to enhance the monitoring of the effective implementation of international treaties and cooperation agreements signed between the Governments, ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries; as well as facilitate stronger business-to-business and locality-to-locality connections.

The two countries will fully tap the benefits from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), especially in areas of their demand and strengths such as hi-tech, green development, environment, agriculture, forestry and information technology.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, the two sides affirmed their readiness to cooperate bilaterally and at multilateral forums based on respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region and the world, including the East Sea./.