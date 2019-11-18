Commercial banks remained the biggest bond issuers with 3.4 billion USD worth of bond issuance, accounting for 44.4 per cent of the total figure.

Real estate companies issued 2.6 billion USD worth of corporate bonds, accounting for 34.3 per cent of the total.

The remainders were infrastructure developers, securities firms and other types of business.

Average bond yield rate in October was 10.5 per cent per annum, which was up 2.7 per cent from September.

Banks had the lowest bond yield rates and also lowered their issuance last month. Meanwhile, data showed property firms’ average bond yield rate rose from 9.6 per cent in September to 10.5 per cent in October.

Foreign investors purchased 7.6 per cent of the total bond issuance and the rest was sold to domestic investors./.

VNA