Travel Infographic Van Don Int’l Airport honoured as leading regional airport Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province has been honoured by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as Asia’s Leading Regional Airport - the fourth year in succession it has received the award.

Travel Infographic 10 most-searched destinations by Vietnamese tourists for National Day 2023 The world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, has announced a list of the top 10 most sought-after destinations by Vietnamese tourists during the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2), with a check-in date from September 2-4.

Travel Infographic Quang Ninh eyes becoming tourism hub In addition to developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector able to contribute 15% to gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030, the northern province of Quang Ninh - home of the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay - is also striving to turn itself into a national tourism hub.

Travel Infographic Hoi An named among world’s best city beach destinations Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has recently been named among the nine best city destinations with beaches in the world by the Hong Kong (China)-based South China Morning Post (SCMP).