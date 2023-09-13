First 8 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 5.4-fold
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 7.83 million in the first eight months of 2023, surging 5.4-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 69.2% of the figure in the first seven months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VNA
