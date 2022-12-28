Society Agriculture ministry asked to build 180-day action plan against IUU fishing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to build a 180-day action plan to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as recommended by the European Commission (EC), and submit it to him and the Government for approval and issuance.

Society Stone-roofed stilt houses in Dien Bien province Muong Lay town was originally the economic, cultural and political centre of the former Lai Chau province (which included modern-day Dien Bien and Lai Chau provinces). It is now famous as an attractive tourist destination because of a street of stilt houses with stone roofs by the Da Giang River, creating a unique and poetic beauty.

Society First national press award on NA, People’s Councils launched Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man launched the first Dien Hong award – the national press award on the NA and People’s Councils, during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 27.