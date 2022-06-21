Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights Truong Sa archipelago, DK1 platform Ninety photos on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the DK1 platform by Colonel Doan Hoai Trung are on display in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2022).

Culture - Sports Israeli band to perform for free in Hanoi The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute from Israel will 'salute' crowds in the capital at a free-entrance show titled The Israeli Dream Beat at the August Revolution Square in Hanoi on June 23.

Videos Community Ao Dai week launched in Hue The Community Ao Dai Week was launched recently in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, to promote the beauty of Vietnam’s traditional outfit as well as local culture and tourism.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese team secure championship at football tournament held by Czech Senate Vietnam’s FC Sapa Praha have successfully defended the championship of the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities for the third year after defeating Slovakia 2-0 in the final match on June 18.