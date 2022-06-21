First eggs festival to take place in Hanoi
A food festival showcasing the variety of dishes that can be made from eggs, from simple to delicate ones, will be held for the first time in Hanoi on June 26.
Illustrative image (Photo: giadinh.suckhoedoisong.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA)
The egg festival is an activity within the Vietnamese Family Day 2022 celebrations. It is organised by the Vietnam Art and Culture Exhibition Centre in cooperation with the Hanoi Media Association, the Hanoi Professional Chefs Association, the World Super Chefs Association in Vietnam, and the Megalink Media.
Festival-goers can witness celebrity guest chefs showcase their cooking skills by creating innovative egg dishes. The theme of the festival is creativity in egg processing from daily meals to the most luxurious dishes of Vietnamese and international cuisine.
According to Pham Thanh Ha, Chairman of the Hanoi Media Association, five famous Vietnamese and international chefs will cook their distinctive egg dishes at this year’s festival.
Visitors will see celebrity guest chefs showcasing their cooking skills to create innovative egg dishes. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Media Association
They include Hervé Rodriguez (French Michelin chef, owner and head chef of Herve Dining restaurant, HCM City); Hoang Tung (owner of T.U.N.G Dining restaurant, one of the Top 100 best restaurants in Asia in 2021 voted by The World's 50 best); Vo Hoang Nhan (Vietnam Top Chef Champion 2014); Le Xuan Tam (Chairman - World Association of Super Chefs in Vietnam, Chief Chef of Moo Beef restaurant) and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Quyen (head chef at Movenpick Hotel Hanoi).
The five guest chefs will also act as judges for the Creative Chefs contest, in which 10 chefs across the Vietnam will compete for the best egg dishes.
Another area of the festival will be dedicated to products of large enterprises in Vietnam’s culinary sector, like spices, coffee machines or sauces made from eggs. In particular, 10 cream cakes will be presented to handicapped children in Hanoi.
Visitors could also take selfies at the photo zone that features three giant eggs and 50 ostrich eggs that have been artistically painted for the event.
The egg festival will take place at Van Ho Exhibition Centre, located on No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Vietnam Art Exhibition Centre, from 1-6 pm on June 26. Tickets are free.
June 28 was chosen as the annual Vietnam Family Day in 2007 by then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, to reinforce the responsibilities of ministries, departments, social organisations and individuals, in the process of building families, to achieve the goals of prosperity, progress, equality and happiness./.