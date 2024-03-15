First int’l jazz festival to bring music feast to audience in Nha Trang (Photo: internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – An international jazz festival will be held in Nha Trang, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, for the first time from April 27 to May 1, expected to be a music feast for music lovers while promoting the Vietnamese land and culture as well as introducing modern European music to Vietnamese audiences.

Main activities of the five-day event will be held at the April 2nd Square on Tran Phu street, and Thanh Nien (Youth) football ground.

Khanh Hoa province has been hosting dozens of festivals, cultural events, and new tourism products in 2024 to lure more tourists and boost tourism, with the most important event being a programme to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the city of Nha Trang (1924-2024). The programme will include a series of seminars in April focusing on the historical and cultural values, and people of Nha Trang, and its socio-economic development.

Besides the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival, running from March 13-16, the province will also organise an international drone light festival, where thousands of drones will light up the night sky of the beach city from June 29-July 20. Four teams from China, India, the Republic of Korea and host Vietnam will participate in the event.

In 2024, Khanh Hoa province targets 40 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD) in tourism revenue and more than 9 million arrivals, including 3 million foreign visitors.

In order to reach the goal, local authorities, agencies and tourism businesses are asked to promote tourism activities to ensure that Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa will be a safe and exciting destination for visitors inside and outside Vietnam./.