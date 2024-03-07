Nha Trang Sea Festival 2024 expects to welcome 15,000 visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A string of sensational cultural and sports activities are expected to excite spectators at the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival, scheduled in the beach city of Nha Trang of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from March 13-16.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said that themed “Nha Trang bay- sparkling pearl”, the festival is anticipated to welcome more than 150,000 visitors to experience services and products from about 200 booths and many large-scale, diverse, and unique activities at the event.

The event is an opportunity for businesses throughout the country to promote their images, brands, products and services, and connect cooperation, she added.

The biennial festival will include several activities such as a seminar on tourism, a food festival, regional fruit and “one commune, one product” (OCOP) specialty festivals, art programmes, street dances, and light carnival parades.

In 2024, Khanh Hoa province targets 40 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD) in tourism revenue and more than 9 million arrivals, including 3 million foreign visitors.

In addition to the sea festival, the province will also organise an international lighting festival with the theme of “Brilliant Milky Way” with thousands of drones lighting up the night sky of the beach city from June 29-July 20 with four participating teams from China, India, the Republic of Korea, and the host Vietnam./.