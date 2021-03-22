Fisheries envisaged to become a vital economic sector
Hanoi (VNA) – Fisheries will be branched out into an important economic sector of the nation by 2030 under a fisheries development strategy to 2030 with vision until 2045, which has been recently approved by the Prime Minister.
Accordingly, the sector must sharpen focus on developing large commodity production in combination with industrialization and modernisation, expanding the application of high technologies into production, restructuring production to improve productivity, and building prestigious trademarks as well as competitive edge.
The strategy sets targets of an average 3-4 percent growth in fisheries production value each year, with total output topping 9.8 million tones including 7 million tonnes from aquaculture, and an export revenue of 14-16 billion USD by 2030.
Furthermore, the sector aims to generate jobs for more than 3.5 million workers, with income per capita equal to the national level. Meanwhile, fishing villages in coastal areas will be built into civilised communities that have rich spiritual life in connection with the building of new-style rural areas.
Under the strategy, the sector is envisioned to become a deep processing centre and enter the world’s top three producers and exporters of aquatic products.
In the coming time, sea reserves will be established or expanded in tandem with eco-tourism development and new style rural area building. Meanwhile, breeding sites and migration route of aquatic creatures will be strictly managed and protected.
Fishing quota will be allocated in order to reduce then put an end to activities that destroy aquatic resources, while priority will be given to the farming of aquatic products with high economic values.
The State will accelerate the delegation of management to community-based organizations in coastal and inland water areas./.