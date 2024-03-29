Society Joint efforts help prevent IUU fishing Along with authorities of 28 coastal localities nationwide, relevant agencies and forces, including the Border Guards, have been actively promoting legal popularisation and education to raise fishermen's awareness on the fight against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the compliance with regulations regarding their offshore operation.

Society Rewards must be given to right person, at right time: Acting President Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 29 asked Central Highlands and central coastal localities to pay due attention to emulation and reward work as it can stimulate motivation for the political system and people to perform their tasks.

Society Key transport projects progressing well: Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 29 acknowledged that key transport projects are progressing more effectively.

Travel HCM City: Rosy trumpet trees turn streets pink Tabebuia rosea, also known as pink poui and rosy trumpet trees, are in full bloom in many streets of Ho Chi Minh City, creating poetic scenes.