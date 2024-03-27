Khanh Hoa ramps up vessel control in anti-IUU fishing efforts
Fishing vessels at the Hon Ro fishery port in Phuoc Dong commune of Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south central province of Khanh Hoa has been taking comprehensive measures to tighten control over fishing vessels as part of its efforts to combat illegal, reported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Local authorities have promoted examination of vessel papers and logbooks at fishery ports, considering this an effective way for preventing IUU fishing.
Pham Van Quang, a vessel captain in Phuoc Dong commune of Nha Trang city, said his ship has seriously complied with declaration, logbook, and monitoring system rules. Fishing trips have been carefully recorded in logbooks with details about each type of fish, catches, and areas where seafood is harvested.
Tran Quoc Hoan, a vessel owner in Nha Trang city, noted fishermen like him always adhere to the State’s regulations on declaration and vessel monitoring system installation and operation.
One hour before a ship arrives at a port, its owner or captain has to inform authorities at that port about their arrival. After docking, the owner or captain has to produce its papers and logbook so that authorities examine and verify information and the caught volume, he added.
As vessels often change their fishing grounds and operate in faraway waters, which causes difficulties for vessel management and violation settlement, stringently managing fishing fleets is one of the important recommendations from the European Commission (EC) for Vietnam in combating IUU fishing.
As of February 2024, Khanh Hoa had 124 vessels frequently operating outside its sea area and in faraway fishing grounds. Authorities sent the list of these ships to other provinces to ensure effective management.
Nguyen Van Ba, head of the Hon Ro fishery port management board, said to prevent vessels’ infringement of foreign waters, Khanh Hoa has also properly stepped up communications, he said, adding that the management board has coordinated with the representative office of fishery inspection, examination, and control at ports and the border guard force to carry out this work.
As a result, fishermen’s awareness has improved as seen in their full and voluntary declaration of information before and after each fishing trip. In particular, they have gained better understanding of the 2017 Law on Fisheries.
Vietnam has been working hard to carry out the EC’s recommendations about IUU fishing prevention and control, towards the goal of having the EC's “yellow card” warning lifted.
The EC issued a “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood in 2017. The "yellow card" is followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved or a "red card" if it is not. A “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic product exports to the EU./.