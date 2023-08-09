Fisherman with health problems at sea saved hinh anh 1The 33-year-old fisherman from Quang Nam province suffered from anemia, gastrointestinal bleeding. Military doctors of the vessel provided initial aid to him.

Khanh Hoa (VNA) Medical centres in the island district of Truong Sa, the central province of Khanh Hoa, recently saved a fisherman having health problems while working at sea, according to the command of Naval Region 4.

On August 8 morning, while on patrol in the area of Phan Vinh island, Vessel No. 464 of the command was instructed to receive and send a patient to the medical centre of Truong Sa township in the district of the same name for treatment.

The 33-year-old fisherman from Quang Nam province suffered from anemia, gastrointestinal bleeding. Military doctors of the vessel provided initial aid to him.

Earlier, on August 7 morning, the patient was sent to Phan Vinh island for emergency aid after showing illness symtoms while fishing at sea./.

