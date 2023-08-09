The 33-year-old fisherman from Quang Nam province suffered from anemia, gastrointestinal bleeding. Military doctors of the vessel provided initial aid to him.

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Medical centres in the island district of Truong Sa, the central province of Khanh Hoa, recently saved a fisherman having health problems while working at sea, according to the command of Naval Region 4.

On August 8 morning, while on patrol in the area of Phan Vinh island, Vessel No. 464 of the command was instructed to receive and send a patient to the medical centre of Truong Sa township in the district of the same name for treatment.

The 33-year-old fisherman from Quang Nam province suffered from anemia, gastrointestinal bleeding. Military doctors of the vessel provided initial aid to him.

Earlier, on August 7 morning, the patient was sent to Phan Vinh island for emergency aid after showing illness symtoms while fishing at sea./.