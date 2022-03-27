Fishermen at Thach Kim fishing port in Loc Ha district are making preparations to head out to sea. In a bid to help them understand and strictly follow the Government’s regulations while fishing offshore, border guard soldiers have visited each fishing vessel and spoken about fishing rules.

Seeing the significance of promoting regulations among fishermen, the Cua Sot border station has worked closely with relevant authorities to hold 65 training classes for more than 5,000 fishermen.

Communications work on fishing regulations coupled with COVID-19 prevention and control measures have been effectively carried out by border soldiers. Public awareness about laws has improved, helping to ensure social order and national sovereignty at sea./.

VNA