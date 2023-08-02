Health Health sector to focus on enhancing service quality: Official In the rest of the year, the Ministry of Health will focus on rolling out harmonious measures to enhance the quality of healthcare services and ensure effective operation of the medical examination and treatment system, according to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan.

Health Hanoi advises residents to watch out for dengue fever risks Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha has advised that people should stay vigilant on dengue fever.

Health Ministry issues guidelines for periodic health checkups for under-two children The first two years is a particularly important period, so children should receive regular health check-ups in this period to detect abnormalities early and handle them promptly.

Health WHO-, UNICEF-supported 5-in-1 vaccine arrives in Vietnam A batch of the 5-in-1 vaccine supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) arrived in Hanoi on July 27.