Health Thua Thien-Hue: cleft palate children offered free surgery A free-of-charge cleft palate operation programme, with the participation of doctors from Germany, is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 1 to 10, supporting children in need from across the nation.

Videos Military doctors offer treatment in Dak Lak border communes Border guards from the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak have built a number of medical clinics in border communes. The most recent one was built in late 2021 in La Lốp commune, making health services accessible to disadvantaged local people.

Health HCM City activates H5N1 bird flu response system The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has activated its surveillance system for early detection of all potentially suspected infections of Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 (A/H5N1), said Le Hong Nga, deputy head of the municipal Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

Health Vietnamese doctors help with robotic surgeries in Philippines Doctors from Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have assisted their colleagues at Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) of the Philippines with using robots to perform Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer surgeries.