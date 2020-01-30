Society Vice President launches New Year tree-planting festival in Phu Tho Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh launched a tree-planting festival at the Hung Kings special national historical relic site in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on January 30 or the sixth day of the first lunar month.

Society Over 26,600 pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh during Tet Over 25,600 people paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and war heroes from January 23 – 29 (Lunar New Year holiday), over 9,500 of them were foreigners.

Society Media, advertising industries have high human resources needs The global integration of the country and its growing economy are factors driving the growth of media and advertising, leading to high demand for personnel in these industries, according to human resource providers.

Society Plan to restructure Gov't rolls out in 2020: Minister A master plan to streamline the central Government by trimming down ministries will be developed and determined in 2020, according to Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.