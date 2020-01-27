Society Province suspends tourists’ entry, exit through int’l border gate The Department of Culture Sports and Tourism of the northern border province of Lao Cai has issued a document asking the tourism firms operating in the locality to suspend the entry and exit for tourists at the Lao Cai International Border Gate to China’s regions facing the risk of the acute pneumonia disease caused by the nCoV.

Society Deputy PM orders top priority to epidemic prevention, fighting Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the need to continue giving top priority to the endemic prevention and fighting, as the nCoV is spreading.

Society Vietnamese culture introduced in Germany’s fair An event titled “Vietnam in Germany” is taking place within the framework of the AFA Augsburg spring fair 2020 in Augsburg city of Germany’s Bavaria state from January 24-28.