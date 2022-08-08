FM Bui Thanh Son’s remarks at ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made a speech at the ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the regional grouping. Following is the full text of his speech.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made a speech at the ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony in Hanoi on August 8 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the regional grouping. Following is the full text of his speech.
Excellencies,
Ladies and gentlemen,
It is my great pleasure to welcome all of you to the ASEAN Flag-Hoisting Ceremony today to mark the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN. I am also happy to see all of you, healthy and safe after two years of COVID-19 outbreak.
The ceremony this morning brings me back to the solemn moment as the ASEAN Flag was hoisted high amidst the stirring ASEAN Anthem at the very successful 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh last week. Standing before the ASEAN Flag, we are truly proud of what we all have achieved in pursuing the aspirations of nearly 700 million Southeast Asian people for an ASEAN Community of peace, solidarity, resilience and prosperity.
Excellencies,
Ladies and gentlemen,
In 1967, the birth of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations laid the ground for us to realise our dream of a region of lasting peace and stability, sustainable growth, and inclusive social progress.
The 55th anniversary of ASEAN this year is also an important occasion for us to look back on the road full of challenges and glories that ASEAN has gone through, to pay homage to the devotion of previous generations, to honor the achievements of the past and get ready for the future.
After five and a half decades together, we may take pride in ASEAN, one of the most dynamic and successful organisations in the world. We have been able to maintain an environment of peace, stability and cooperation for development across many decades.
Its combined GDP of more than 3.2 trillion USD makes ASEAN the fifth largest economy in the world. The relationship between the Association and its partners, including all major powers, is increasingly deepened and more substantive for mutual benefits. ASEAN has also proven its centrality and growing prominence in the region and beyond.
These achievements did not grow on trees. They are the result of the tireless efforts from each member state and the strong support and cooperation of our international friends and partners. Vietnam is proud to have made active and significant contribution to the shared accomplishments of ASEAN.
Excellencies,
Ladies and gentlemen,
Today, the world is changing profoundly, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and geo-political economic shifts. To continue pursuing the vision and the goals of ASEAN Community, we must double efforts to consolidate foundation for the future. The important task of us is to promote rapid and sustainable rebound after the pandemic, and at the same time develop a Post-2025 Vision for the Community’s next stage of development.
As we raise the ASEAN Flag today, it is my hope and trust that our Association shall also fly higher and further for benefits of our peoples, for the sake of peace, stability, friendship and development in the region and the world.
Wish you all great health, happiness and continued success.
Thank you./.