World RoK's currency to be adopted for trade transaction with ASEAN Financial sources on January 9 revealed that the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s businesses will be able to make payments in the country's domestic currency, the won (KRW), to their trade partners from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members starting in the second half of this year at the earliest.

World Indonesia boosts railway, aviation cooperation with RoK, China Indonesia is negotiating with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China to boost cooperation in transport infrastructure that facilitates economic development, said Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

World Thailand to equip senior citizens with digital knowledge Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is planning to collaborate with partners to enhance digital literacy for senior citizens nationwide, aiming to help them avoid falling into online scams.

World ASEAN Connectivity Forum highlights digital integration efforts The ASEAN-Korea Centre hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum on digital connectivity in Seoul on January 9, bringing together crowds of experts and scholars from governments and the private sector of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and ASEAN member nations, as the two sides are implementing the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.