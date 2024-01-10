Illustrative image (Photo: Lao National Radio)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao health authority has recently recommended people continue to vaccinate against COVID-19, especially those in high-risk groups.

Lao Deputy Minister of Health Snong Thongsna said that booster shots are necessary to ensure immunity against the virus, especially its new variants.

According to the official, booster shots will become a norm in the coming years to protect people from COVID-19. People can register for vaccination online at health centres in the district and they are encouraged to get booster doses as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused difficulties for the Lao health system, worsening economic difficulties. As of January 7, the number of COVID-19 cases in Laos had reached 218,906 people, with 722 confirmed deaths.

Laos’ Health Ministry said that in the rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape with new virus variants, there is more and more evidence that the virus will not be eliminated soon. Snong affirmed that at this time it is necessary to strengthen the health system to maintain COVID-19 vaccination for people of all ages./.