Artists perform at the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Military Music and Dance Theatre coordinated with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse and the Military Command of Champasak province of Laos to organise an art performance in Pakse city on January 8 night to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Army (January 20, 1949 - 2024).

More than 30 artists from the theatre entertained the audience with performance items praising the love for the homeland, traditional ties between the two countries' armies as well as late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane who laid the foundation for the great Vietnam-Laos relationship.

According to the event organisers, the programme did not only help foster the growing special solidarity and friendship between the two armies but also contributed to spreading the image of Vietnam and the significance of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos to local people./.