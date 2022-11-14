Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 is a great success, showing that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening the cooperative relations, friendship, solidarity and trust between the two countries, said Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the FM highlighted the crucial and comprehensive outcomes of the visit, particularly the issuance of a joint statement and the signing of 11 cooperative agreements between ministries and sectors of the two countries along with contracts and business agreements between their enterprises, which contributed to deepening the bilateral cooperation.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the plenary session of the 40th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

In terms of politics, the two sides affirmed their determination to further develop the Vietnam - Cambodia friendship, promote and strengthen solidarity, mutual trust and understanding between the two nations, towards further deepening the bilateral relations in substantive and effective manner, considering this an inevitable objective requirement for both countries.



Regarding economic – investment ties, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation to new fields in order to further strengthen economic cooperation, and enhance infrastructure, institutions and policy connections between the two economies, including accelerating the completion of the project on building a master plan to connect the two economies to 2030.



They agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence and security based on the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use their respective territories to harm the other's security and interests. They reaffirmed to work closely together to effectively implement the existing agreements and make effective use of the existing mechanisms on defence and security cooperation to enhance coordination in maintaining political stability, security, social order and safety in each country, as well as improve the effectiveness of border management and protection.



FM Son noted that Vietnam and Cambodia had completed the demarcation and marker planting for approximately 84% of their land boundary, and agreed to seek mutually acceptable solutions to the remaining 16% of the boundary in accordance with all border treaties concluded between the two countries with a view to building a land boundary of peace, stability and cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Cambodian side to continue to create more favourable conditions for the people of Vietnamese origin to live and work stably and legally in Cambodia, and integrate and make positive contributions to the host country’s socio - economic development.





Participants at the 41st ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

With these outcomes, the visit has contributed to further deepening the bilateral relations, FM Son stressed.

Following the visit to Cambodia, PM Chinh attended the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and relevant summits, and meetings between ASEAN and its partner countries from November 11-13, during which the Vietnamese delegation participated in all the events with a sense of responsibility and has made many substantial contributions to cooperation within ASEAN and between the bloc with its partners, FM Son said.

He underlined three major contributions made by Vietnam to the ASEAN Summits and related summits, first of all its role as a bridge to promote consensus of ASEAN in many important decisions, especially in decision-making on implementing the 5-Point Consensus and the declaration on Timor Leste's application to join ASEAN.



Second, PM Chinh has proposed many important cooperation contents, receiving the attention of countries.



At bilateral and multilateral meetings, the PM emphasized that countries need to continue to open up their economies together, not introduce trade restrictive measures, maintain open trade and smooth operation of supply chains, promote technology transfer and support developing countries in developing digital economy, digital transformation, green economy, circular economy.



The PM also emphasised the point of view of putting the people as the centre, the goals and motivation of recovery and sustainable development efforts, and paying due attention to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.



Third, the PM shared Vietnam's views on issues related to the East Sea, Myanmar, and the Ukraine conflict, in the spirit of balance and harmony, which not only affirmed Vietnam's role and responsibility, but also contributed to strengthening ASEAN's principled stance and objective and balanced approach, thus promoting the dialogue and cooperation value of ASEAN-led mechanisms, encouraging participation and responsible contribution of partners to peace, security and development in the region.

Vietnam's contributions also consistently demonstrate Vietnam’s support for the ASEAN Chair, contributing to the success of the meetings, and further strengthening the good neighbourly relationship, traditional friendship and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, according to FM Son./.