Politics Remains believed to be of US MIA repatriated A ceremony to repatriate two sets of remains believed to be of US soldier listed as missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang on April 16.

Politics Vietnam confident in re-election to HRC for next tenure: ambassador Vietnam is confident in its candidacy for re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2026 - 2028 tenure, the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung said while talking about the country’s contributions to the HRC’s 55th session.

Politics Foreign leaders offer congratulations on Party General Secretary’s birthday On the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's birthday on April 14, leaders of countries and political parties including those from Laos, China, Cuba, Russia, Belarus, and Dominica, have sent letters and messages of congratulations to the Vietnamese Party chief.

Politics Congratulations sent to Say Chhum over appointment as Cambodian King’s advisor National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to former Senate President of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum over his appointment as a personal advisor to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.