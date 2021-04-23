Foreign parliament leaders congratulate new NA Chairman
Parliament leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Parliament leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.
NA Chairman Hue received congratulations from Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-Seug, Speaker of the Sejm, lower house, of Poland Elżbieta Witek, and Speaker of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka./.