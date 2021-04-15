Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second from right), State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from right), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first from right) and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (first from left) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has sent a congratulatory message Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his election as the State President of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received a message of congratulations from his Mongolian counterpart Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received congratulations from Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Radek Vondrácek./.