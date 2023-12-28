At the end of each year, Mu Cang Chai becomes brightened by the pink colours of To Day flowers. With unusually strong vitality, the flower only grows and blooms at an altitude of over 1,000 metres above sea level, and holds important meaning in the lives of the local H’Mong ethnic people.

To Day flowers grow naturally in many communes in Mu Cang Chai district, with most concentrated in La Pan Tan. Every year, during the To Day season, especially at festival time, many people and tourists come to admire the natural beauty of the wild flowers.

The annual To Day Flower Festival, held for the first time in 2022, aims to honour the beauty of the wild flowers, and contribute to promoting the tourism potential of Mu Cang Chai, a “Green - Safe - Friendly” destination.

To Day flowers bring a simple, pure, and wild beauty of the northwest mountains and forests. Their buds are now blooming on the vast hillsides of Mu Cang Chai, inviting tourists to the district to immerse themselves in the Flower Festival, which boasts many unique and attractive activities./.

VNA