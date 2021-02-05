On the list, Hanoi ranked second, ancient town Hoi An in central Quang Nam province fourth, Ho Chi Minh City 11th and central Da Nang city 16th.



Hanoi was also ranked the sixth place among the 25 most popular destinations in the world by Tripadvisor.



“The charming Vietnamese capital has aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside,” wrote the world's largest travel platform.

In addition, the ancient city of Hoi An in central Quang Nam province occupied the 11th spot.



Destinations which came before Hanoi in the global rankings included Bali (Indonesia), London (the UK), and Dubai (the United Arab Emirates)./.





VNA