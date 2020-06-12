Business SCIC aims to disburse annual investment up to 16 trillion VND The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of 13-16 trillion VND (561-690 million USD) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.

Business Fruit, farm produce week opens in Hanoi The second fruit and farm produce week kicked off in Hanoi on June 11 with the participation of over 20 cities and provinces nationwide.

Business Fast delivery app HeyU expands operation to Hai Phong city HeyU - a fast delivery application, on June 11 officially launched its service in the northern port city of Hai Phong, continuing its expansion plan across the country.

Business Footwear exports to the US set for tough year Footwear exports to the US have been forecast to struggle in the remaining months of this year due to falling demand, though it recorded a 10 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year.