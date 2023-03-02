Politics Foreign leaders congratulate new President Vo Van Thuong Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Spain seek measures to step up cooperation in various fields Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has affirmed the determination to step up the extensive and practical development of Vietnam-Spain "strategic partnership towards the future", especially in trade and investment, to uphold each side’s potential and strength.

Politics Vietnam seeks to enhance cooperation with South Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has paid an official visit to South Australia during which he had meetings with the state’s leaders and key organisations to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, RoK facilitate people-to-people exchanges Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai received Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae in Hanoi on March 2.