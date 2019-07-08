Fruit and veggie exports exceed 2 billion USD in first half VNA Monday, July 8, 2019 - 8:44:00 Print Related News Society Bayer Agricademy trains fruit, coffee farmers Business High-quality dragon fruit varieties crucial to boosting exports Business Tien Giang enjoys rising fruit exports Business High demand from RoK, Japan for Vietnamese fruits, vegetables Business Fruit, vegetable exports down 9.9 percent in Jan-Feb Business Vietnam an ideal market for foreign fruit exporters Business VN shows great potential for processed vegetable, fruit exports Business Vietnam officially begins mango exports to US Business Vietnam imports 451 million USD worth of fruit, vegetable in 4 months Fruit and veggie exports Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel