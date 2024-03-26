Politics Foreign Minister meets US National Security Advisor, USAID Administrator Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a working session with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C. on March 25 as part of his US trip to co-chair the first annual dialogue between the foreign ministers of Vietnam and the US.

Politics Vietnam, US hold first foreign ministerial-level dialogue Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken co-chaired the first Vietnam-US Dialogue at the foreign ministerial level in Washington DC on March 25 (local time).

Politics Vietnam, US promote cybersecurity cooperation The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) is very interested in cooperation and professional exchange programmes with institutes and research centres of Harvard University, Minister General To Lam has said.

Politics Stronger ties between Vietnamese, Swiss localities expected Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Quang Phuong and NA Secretary General Bui Van Cuong had a meeting with First Vice President of the Grand Council of the Swiss canton of Bern Dominique Buhler and Secretary General of the Grand Council Patrick Trees on March 25.