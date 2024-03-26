Full-time NA deputies convene fifth meeting in Hanoi
The fifth meeting of full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies opened under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on March 26.
In his opening speech, the top legislator said that the NA Standing Committee has held four meetings of full-time deputies since the start of the 15th tenure (2021 - 2026) to discuss important issues.
He noted since the tenure’s beginning, the NA has adopted 32 draft laws, including 25 submitted to full-time deputies for opinion. Thanks to meetings of full-time deputies, some difficult bills such as the draft revised Land Law and the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment had their quality improved and secured very high unanimity and support from legislators when they were put for consideration or approval.
The fifth meeting of full-time NA deputies, scheduled to last for two and a half days, will discuss eight draft laws, namely the revised Capital Law; the revised Law on Organisation of People’s Courts; the revised Law on Social Insurance; the Law on Roads; the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety; the Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industrial Mobilisation; the revised Law on Archives; and a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Property Auction.
These eight bills were previously scrutinised at the NA’s sixth session, held in late 2023, Chairman Hue said.
Stressing this meeting’s importance to the fulfillment of lawmaking tasks, he asked the deputies to give responsible and valuable opinions so that the NA Standing Committee can continue perfecting the drafts to ensure the best quality and submit them to the NA for consideration and adoption at the coming seventh session.
He added the building of draft laws and legal documents in general needs to keep adhering to Resolution No 27-NQ/TW, issued at the sixth meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee on November 9, 2022, on the continuation of building and perfecting the law-governed socialist state of Vietnam in the new period./.