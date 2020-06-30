GDP in H1 increases 1.81 percent
Vietnam’s GDP increased 1.81 percent year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, the lowest half-year growth pace since 2011.
VNA
VNA
GDP in H1 increases 1.81 percent Vietnam’s economy records decade-low H1 growth GDP Vietnam’s economy Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicPotential impacts of EVFTA on economic growth
EVFTA may contribute to the increase of Vietnam’s GDP and export turnover to the EU compared to previously.
See more
InfographicIndustrial production up 1%
Industrial production index in first 5 months of 2020 up 1%
InfographicVietnam posts nearly 2 bln USD trade surplus
Vietnam posts nearly 2 bln USD trade surplus in the first five months of 2020.
InfographicEVFTA and EVIPA lifting Vietnam's position on international arena
The EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU- Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) are considered comprehensive and high-quality deals with a high level of commitment.
InfographicQuang Ninh tops competitiveness index in three consecutive years
Quang Ninh led all 63 provinces and cities nationwide to top the Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) for the third consecutive year in 2019.
InfographicVietnam records trade surplus of over 3 billion USD in first four months
Vietnam records a trade surplus of over 3 billion USD in first four months of 2020, according to the General Statistics Office.