German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) shakes hands with Prime Minister Hun Sen following a meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on February 15. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 15 had talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who was on an official visit to Cambodia from February 14 to 16.

During the talks, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lauded Hun Sen’s leadership in the country’s development, poverty alleviation, COVID-19 containment, socio-economic resumption, especially the successful hosting of the ASEAN Summits and Related Summits when the world was facing with the COVID-19 crisis and geopolitical rivalries.

He revealed Germany’s intention to expand and tighten its cooperation with Cambodia.

For his part, Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked the German people and government for their assistance to Cambodia in mine clearance, culture, and other sectors.

He encouraged both sides to boost their bilateral cooperation in climate change, and energy, particularly investment and trade.

On the same day, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with Senate President Samdech Say Chhum.

At the meeting, the two sides pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in politics, economy, trade, health, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Steinmeier spoke highly Cambodia's rapid development and cultural diversity, and emphasised that this visit is aimed at strengthening the existing good relations and promoting cooperation.

Senate President Say Chhum said he appreciates the good cooperative relationship between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the increase in Cambodia-Germany trade turnover.

Germany has become Cambodia's leading and largest trading partner among European Union (EU) countries./.