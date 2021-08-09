Gia Lai's Le Thanh international border gate (Source: baogialai.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Border trade infrastructure between Gia Lai province and Cambodia's localities sharing the same border line will be developed to promote goods trading and exchange activities under a programme to develop Vietnam's border trade infrastructure to 2025, with a vision to 2030.

The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has just issued a plan on the implementation of the programme, which has been approved by the Prime Minister to boost development cooperation and connect border trade infrastructure between Gia Lai and Cambodia's border provinces to tap the potential and advantages of the two sides. It also aims to help attract investors and encourage private investment in the construction and development of border infrastructure.

The programme will strengthen close cooperation between the border localities in the fields of economy-trade and socio-culture, contributing to improving the lives of border residents, thus ensuring national defence, social order and safety in the localities.

Under the plan, Gia Lai will coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to build a list of border trade infrastructure facilities, with priority to be given to projects using State budget and those that calls for private investment.



The province will review and adjust planning, invest in upgrading and building infrastructure and social works in the Le Thanh International Border Gate Economic Zone. Projects to upgrade border markets to facilitate the exchange of goods through the Le Thanh International Border Gate are also promoted.



The province intends to prioritise allocating State budget funds to build border infrastructure projects that the private sector cannot participate in, encourage and assist enterprises to join the construction of border trade markets.



In the coming time, the provincial authorities will support the exchange and circulation of goods and cooperation agreements between the border areas of Gia Lai province and Ratanakiri province (Cambodia).



The focus will be on improving the quality of human resources to manage and develop the team of traders through the dissemination of laws and policies on the origin of goods and methods of payment, signing contracts, and exchanging experience with traders and border residents.



The provincial Department of Industry and Trade was assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies in investment promotion in order to attract businesses inside and outside the province to engage in developing border trade infrastructure./.