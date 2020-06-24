Gia Lai to develop 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone
A conference is held by the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on June 24 to discuss the development of a 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone. (Photo: VNA)
Gia Lai (VNA) - A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is to be built in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai that will engage in developing breeding pig supply and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser, a conference held by the province on June 24 heard.
The DHN hi-tech agricultural zone will be developed by the Netherlands-based De Heus in Asia and the Hung Nhon Group of Vietnam, at an estimated cost of 1.03 trillion VND (44.4 million USD).
It will apply advanced technology in pig farming and slaughtering and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser that meet international standards. It will also use a grid-connected solar power system to promote clean energy and reduce CO2 emissions.
Jobs will be created for 150 local workers.
Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Ngoc Thanh vowed to provide the best conditions possible for the project and its investors.
De Heus and Hung Nhon aim to expand pig farming across five Central Highlands provinces over the next five to ten years.
Following Gia Lai, the two will develop breeding pig projects in Dak Nong, Kon Tum, and Lam Dong provinces.
These projects are hoped to turn the Central Highlands into a leading hub of breeding pig farming in the Southeast Asia and Asia./.