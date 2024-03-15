Business VinFast announces partnership with first EV distributor in Africa VinFast Auto, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup announced on March 15 that it has signed a distribution agreement with the Jospong Group of Companies, a leading multi-industry enterprise in Ghana to distribute its electric vehicles in the market and the West African region.

Business Land Law boosts Vietnam’s investment appeal: Japanese expert Koizumi Kenichi, a Japanese real estate investment expert, has praised the amended Land Law that was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly earlier this year, believing that one specific amendment will be very welcome to foreign companies.

Business Mini Thailand Week to take place in Quang Ninh this month High-quality products of Thailand will be showcased at Mini Thailand Week 2024 in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 28 to 31.

Business Controlling shipping line surcharge increases for market stability Port authorities and maritime inspectorates are ordered to examine the fares charged by shipping companies and scrutinise surcharges to prevent any violations amidst the surge in additional fees for container transport services in import and export shipping.