In early September, the US Department of Commerce lowered anti-dumping duties on frozen tra fish filets from Vietnam following its latest preliminary conclusion.

In August, the US Food Safety and Inspection Service conducted a thorough review of the food hygiene and safety management system pertaining to Vietnamese tra fish exports to the US.

The initial findings of the inspection have garnered favourable responses from US authorities, with only minor technical discrepancies detected at some farms and businesses. Such results are excellent for Vietnam’s tra fish industry in particular and its agriculture in general, insiders said.

Vietnam mainly exports frozen tra fish fillets to the US, along with frozen pieces/cuts, frozen breaded, dried puffed, and fried skin products from tra fish./.

VNA