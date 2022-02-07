To fulfill the economic growth target of 6.5-7 percent for 2021-2025, the programme is set to ensure rapid recovery and development, as well as safe adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022-2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued a resolution on socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on fiscal and financial policies in support of the programme.



Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said, to fulfill the economic growth target of 6.5-7 percent for 2021-2025, the programme is set to ensure rapid recovery and development, as well as safe adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022-2023.



Economic reopening will be carried out firmly and safely, and under a roadmap that matches the country’s pandemic combat strategy, vaccination capacity and the supply of treatment drugs and medical equipment, he said.



The minister added that the programme aims to help enterprises with recovery, especially their special resistance in certain sectors that are hit hard by the pandemic, improve infrastructure and encourage investment in the public-private partnership (PPP) form.



Public investment in national strategic, key infrastructure projects will be stepped up, while greater efforts will be made in reforming administrative procedures and improving the business environment.



According to the minister, there will be risk management policies in tandem with measures to stabilise the macro economy.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: VNA)

The programme should promote the active role of enterprises in production and business, regardless of any developments of the pandemic, Dung said, emphasising the need to maintain macro-economic stability, major economic balances and sources of income.



It is a must to ensure social security for people, particularly the poor and vulnerable groups, he said.



The economic stimulus package should be rolled out in a synchronous, effective, timely and stable fashion in the time ahead, and assistance should target the sectors that are able to recover.



The minister suggested mobilising more international financial resources and managing risks, saying one of the challenges is how to accelerate disbursement in the next two years amid the current pending disbursement of public investment./.