Government committee meets foreign religious practitioners in Vietnam
Representatives of foreigners’ places and groups for practice religions in Vietnam at the meeting in Hanoi on April 27 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Committee for Religious Affairs held a meeting with foreign religious practitioners on April 27 to inform about legal regulations on beliefs and religions, and the realisation of the right to freedom of belief or religion of foreigners legally residing in Vietnam.
The event was attended by officials of the Government committee, the Ministry of Home Affairs, relevant ministries and agencies, and localities’ committees for religious affairs, along with dignitaries representing 43 places and groups for concentrated religious practices of foreigners.
Vu Chien Thang, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, said Vietnam’s strong integration into the world has attracted a large number of foreign entrepreneurs and businesses. Many of foreigners working, studying, and living in the country have beliefs or religions, thus having the demand for religious practices.
He emphasised Vietnam’s policy of respecting and protecting all people’s right to freedom of belief or religion, noting that the 2013 Constitution recognised the right as one of the fundamental human rights while the Law on Belief and Religion, adopted by the National Assembly on November 18, 2016 and coming into force on January 1, 2018, detailed this right of all people, including foreigners legally residing in Vietnam.
In fact, foreigners legally residing in the country have had their right to freedom of belief or religion ensured in line with legal regulations, Thang went on.
Local authorities have created conditions for tens of foreigners’ places and groups to practice religions at legal sites in Vietnam. Meanwhile, foreign dignitaries are allowed to preach at places or groups of concentrated religious practices. Foreigners are also permitted to bring religious publications and items to serve their practices, according to the official.
He expressed his hope that the dignitaries and representatives of foreigners’ places and groups for religious practices will not only help introduce the land, people, and religious life in Vietnam, but also correctly present the country’s relevant policies and legal regulations to other foreigners.
At the meeting, participants learned about the basic contents of the Law on Belief and Religion, the rules on exit from and entry into Vietnam, and the provision of online public services related to belief and religion.
They also discussed issues relevant to the realisation of foreigners’ right to freedom of belief or religion to help build a healthy religious life in the country./.