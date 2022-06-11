Environment More efforts to conserve pangolin carried out In order to prevent extinction and save endangered wildlife species in Vietnam, especially pangolins, over the years, the Center for Wildlife Conservation in Vietnam has collaborated with Cuc Phuong National Park to rescue, save and release pangolins back into the wild.

Environment Australian Ambassador honoured with insignia for environment cause Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in recognition of her contribution to the sector at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.

Environment Some 1,000 individuals of endangered stork species spotted in Tay Ninh More than 1,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, are gathering at a savanna called Ta Not inside the Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park in the southeastern province of Tay Ninh, according to the national park’s director Chau Van Van.

Environment USAID, KOICA seal first MoU in Vietnam for environment protection The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Vietnam, on cooperation to reduce pollution, mitigate climate change in the Mekong Delta, and accelerate the transition to clean energy in the Southeast Asian nation.