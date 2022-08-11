Business Vietnam’s export to American market sees sharp rebound Post-pandemic robust rebound in the American market has ushered in multiple opportunities for Vietnam to expand its export of key products, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam – new stop for semiconductor producers Samsung Electronics’ plan to manufacture semiconductor products in Vietnam has sparked the hope that the Southeast Asian nation will be a new stop for the semiconductor industry.

Business Over 100 booths set up at Hanoi OCOP introduction week A week for One Commune, One Product (OCOP) product introduction opened at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on August 11, with more than 100 booths displaying products in many industries such as food, beverage, herbal medicine, handicraft industry, textiles, cosmetics, household appliances and vegetables.

Business High-quality human resources key to sustainable tourism industry As tourism continues to revive, the hotel and tourism industry is suffering from challenges in recruiting qualified human resources post pandemic, industry players warned.