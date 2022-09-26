Green building aims to facilitate green practices in construction sector
The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, slated for October 13 - 14, is set to promote dialogue and multidimensional cooperation to facilitate green practices in the construction sector.
The event in Ho Chi Minh City will be held by the Ministry of Construction (MoC) in coordination with the UN Development Programme, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Vietnam Green Building Council, and IEC Consulting.
The MoC said the open forum will see the participation of more than 1,200 representatives of ministries, sectors, localities, international organisations, research and training establishments, developers, project managers, investors, consulting and design firms, architects, and suppliers of building materials, equipment and technology.
At the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) last November, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the commitment that Vietnam, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, will achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Policies have been issued to realise these commitments such as the national green growth strategy and action plan for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050; the national strategy on climate change by 2050; and the national programme on efficient energy use for 2019 - 2030.
Last May, the Minister of Construction also approved the construction sector’s action plan on climate change response for 2022 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, to help implement the COP26 commitments.
The construction sector posted average annual growth of 9% while the urbanisation rate reached 40.5% by the end of 2021, leading to rising energy demand in the sector, according to the MoC.
Meanwhile, green buildings in Vietnam total only more than 200 at present, too modest compared to the number of those already built as well as the potential and demand for energy efficiency and environmental protection, the MoC noted./.