Environment German newspaper highlights climate change impact on Vietnamese coffee growers Die Rheinpfalz, a daily newspaper in the German western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, has just published an article about heavy climate change-induced consequences facing coffee growers in Vietnam. Germany is currently the Southeast Asian nation’s largest importer of Robusta coffee.

Environment Forum spotlights urban resilience building through early warning It is critical to have communication protocols that ensures every community member’s access to early climate forecast and warning, said Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director of the General Department of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA), on October 13.

Environment East Asian nations commit to dealing with plastic pollution at sea The second part of the 25th Intergovernmental Meeting of the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA), chaired by the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), wrapped up in Hanoi on October 13.

Environment Early warning, actions crucial in natural disaster risk management: official Stronger efforts and resources, including the transfer of science and technologies, along with early warning and actions will help Vietnam mitigate natural disaster risks, an official has said.