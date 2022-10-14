Green buildings key solutions to construction emissions: ministry
The Ministry of Construction considers green projects development a key measure to achieving a goal of cutting CO2 emissions from building materials production, buildings, and industrial processes by over 74 million tonnes.
Deputy Minister of Construction Le Quang Hung (Photo: Ministry of Construcion)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Construction considers green projects development a key measure to achieving a goal of cutting CO2 emissions from building materials production, buildings, and industrial processes by over 74 million tonnes.
According to Deputy Minister Le Quang Hung, after more than a decade, Vietnam, despite making many efforts, has only recorded 233 green buildings covering a total construction floor area of more than 6 million m2, which is very modest compared to the number of buildings and the floor area constructed annually.
This reality means more efforts are needed to achieve the set goal, Hung affirmed.
During the Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, taking place on October 13 and 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry presented green building certificates to 17 projects and honoured 16 organisations, businesses, and individuals for their significant contributions to green building development in the sector.
The event was held by the Ministry of Construction (MoC) in coordination with the UN Development Programme, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Vietnam Green Building Council, and IEC Consulting.
It is considered to an open forum to promote dialogue and multi-dimensional cooperation between more than 500 policy makers, project developers, architects and design experts, and suppliers of building materials, equipment and technology.
On the occasion, the IFC also awarded the EDGE certificate to 10 investors with green buildings./.