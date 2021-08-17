Business Vinamilk forms joint venture with Del Monte in Philippines Vietnam Dairy Products (Vinamilk) said on August 17 that it has forged an alliance with Del Monte Philippines Inc (DMPI), a subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited.

Business Ben Tre earmarks over 2.19 million USD for trade promotion activities The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is expected to outlay more than 50 billion VND (2.19 million USD) for trade promotion activities from now to the end of 2025 under a programme recently approved by its provincial authorities, according to Nguyen Minh Canh, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Mobile payment users in Vietnam rank third in the world The rate of users pay with their phones in Vietnam is estimated at 29.1 percent, the third-highest in the world, according to Statista Digital Market Outlook.

Business Joint support needed for sustainable e-commerce development: insider Though there remains much room for growth, e-commerce still needs joint support from authorities, businesses, and people to develop healthily and sustainably, said a leader of the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM).