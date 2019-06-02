British magazine Woman and Home labeled Ha Long Bay one of the most mentioned global cruise destinations on Instagram.

"There’s no sight quite like the towering karst rock formations of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam. Legend has it that this unusual landscape was created by emerald-spitting dragons during a fierce battle against the country’s enemies," the magazine said.

Last year Ha Long Bay, in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, made it into the top 15 Instagrammed global cruise destinations based on a survey of 1.8 million posts tagged on various ships and ports by travel cruise site SeaHub.-VNA



