Society Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on cooperation in improving the capacity and providing technical assistance for identification of remains of soldiers missing during wartime.

Society Traffickers of large heroin amount arrested in Dien Bien The police in the northern province of Dien Bien in collaboration with other forces have raided a drug trafficking ring involving three suspects and 54 bricks of heroin (nearly 19 kg).

Society Nearly 300 citizens brought home from Russia Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies in Russia and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have worked together with Russian agencies to bring nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens home on July 8-9.

Society Vietnamese citizens brought home from Russia A special Vietnam Airlines flight VND5062 brought nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from Russia home on July 8-9. The passengers were sent to quarantine facilities upon their arrival at Can Tho international airport.