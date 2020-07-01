Quang Ninh to develop night-time economy
The northern province of Quang Ninh is aiming to boost its night-time economy to attract visitors.
Ha Long Bay by night (Source: baodautu.vn)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - The northern province of Quang Ninh is aiming to boost its night-time economy to attract visitors.
The provincial People’s Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to pilot the model by selecting appropriate locations and devising policies to appeal to businesses and investors.
Main activities will include cultural services, entertainment, dining, shopping, and tours.
Quang Ninh is a tourism hub in Vietnam and home to the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay.
In 2019, it welcomed nearly 12 million tourists, including over 4 million foreigners.
A number of night-time activities were held last year, such as an international circus festival, the Ha Long international musical fest, night markets, walking streets, street music shows, and food festivals./.