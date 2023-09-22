Ha Tinh suspends VietnamEuropa’s journalism activities
VietnamEuropa, a newspaper of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic has had its journalism activities suspended in the central province of Ha Tinh since September 19 due to violations of regulations on information and journalism activities of foreign press, foreign rep offices and foreign organisations in Vietnam under Decree 88/2012/ND-CP.
According to the provincial Department of Information, VietnamEuropa Editor-in-Chief Le Ngoc Dung was also given an administrative fine of 7.5 million VND (308.23 USD), and required to stop all information and journalism activities by the newspaper in Ha Tinh until he gets a licence from competent agencies.
The department said since 2017, Dung has issued press cards for many Vietnamese working as the reporters and collaborators of the newspaper in Hai Phong, Hanoi, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City and instructed the production of news and articles on the printed and electronic versions of the newspaper.
However, he conducted those activities without a licence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as stipulated in the Government’s Decree No. 88/2012/ND-CP.
Local police also asked any individuals holding VietnamEuropa’s press cards to stop their journalism activities. Additionally, individuals, organisations and enterprises should inform competent authorities if they find anyone working by the name of VietnamEuropa reporters and collaborators./.
