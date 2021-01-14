Hai Phong targets at least 2.5 billion USD in FDI in 2021
The northern port city of Hai Phong will make efforts to attract between 2.5 - 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, according to head of the management board of Hai Phong’s economic zones Le Trung Kien.
Hai Phong targets at least 2.5 billion USD in FDI in 2021 - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the municipal authorities will focus on luring FDI to industrial and service projects using modern and environmentally friendly technologies.
To that end, attention will be paid to promoting management and technical infrastructure development of industrial parks and clusters in the next five years.
Adjustments will be made to the master plan for the construction of the Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone, while more IPs will be established in accordance with the city’s action plan to attract investment to the three economic pillars of hi-tech industry, seaport-logistics, and tourism-commerce.
Hai Phong will pilot the transformation of two operating industrial parks into eco-industrial parks, and deploying the model of chain-linked industrial zones to enhance connection among enterprises operating in the IPs with those outside.
Local authorities are working hard to speed up land clearance for construction of a number of industrial zones and Hai Phong international gateway port, as well as promoting administrative reform to make it easier for operating projects in the city and those to be put into operation in the coming time.
Last year, industrial and economic zones in Hay Phong attracted nearly 1.53 billion USD in FDI from 39 new FDI projects and 25 capital-added ones, up 21 percent compared to the same period last year.
By December 31, 2020, these zones lured 400 FDI projects totaling nearly 16.25 billion USD./.