Hai Phong working to attract 1.5bn USD in FDI in 2020
The northern city of Hai Phong is striving to raise annual FDI attraction to 1.5 billion USD by the end of the year.
Hai Phong international port (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) - The northern city of Hai Phong is striving to raise annual FDI attraction to 1.5 billion USD by the end of the year.
Head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) Pham Van Moi said that to realise such a target, the city will focus on increasing site clearance, training human resources to meet demand, and establishing new industrial parks (IPs).
It has completed the necessary procedures to set up a host of new IPs, including DEEP C 4 in Kien Thuy district and Tien Thanh and Vinh Quang in Tien Lang district, while several other projects in the city have already been submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Investment and are awaiting approval from the Prime Minister.
Hai Phong currently needs about 22,000 high-quality employees. HEZA is building a plan to work with businesses to train workers, while the city’s manual workforce meets just 60 percent of demand from economic zones and IPs.
The city has prioritised attracting high-tech projects to cut its workforce and is considering launching more social housing projects to accommodate workers from other localities.
As of May 31, local IPs and economic zones had attracted a total of 377 FDI projects with nearly 15.18 billion USD in investment./.